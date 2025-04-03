Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after buying an additional 1,006,272 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.61 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

