Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $277.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.38. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

