Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,453 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,147,000. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.10 and its 200-day moving average is $174.78. The firm has a market cap of $275.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.