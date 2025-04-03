Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in ARM by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra Research raised shares of ARM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.41.

ARM opened at $108.14 on Thursday. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $85.61 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

