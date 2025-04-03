Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,755,474 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,755,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in Celsius by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Celsius by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

