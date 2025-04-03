Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 53.3% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in International Business Machines by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 871,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,557,000 after purchasing an additional 183,141 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 28.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $210,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $249.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $266.45. The company has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.13.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

