Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $348.45 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $286.32 and a 1 year high of $422.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.61. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.69.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

