Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Short Interest Down 12.4% in March

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 8,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NTNX traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.69. The company had a trading volume of 743,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,840. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.69, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,288. This trade represents a 69.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. This trade represents a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,610,886 shares of company stock worth $417,646,356. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 78.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

