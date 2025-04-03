Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

NUW stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 91,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,855. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

