Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NUV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 603,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $9.15.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.