Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NXN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 17,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,457. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

