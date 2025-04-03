Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NIM traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,890. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

