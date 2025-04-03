nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $74.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. nVent Electric traded as low as $47.85 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 859831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.
nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.
