nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $74.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. nVent Electric traded as low as $47.85 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 859831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

nVent Electric Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 24,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

