O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

