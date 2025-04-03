O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,427.17. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CALM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $93.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.90. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

