Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Raised to Neutral at Pickering Energy Partners

Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OII. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE OII opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.42. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

