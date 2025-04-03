OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.91 and last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 24943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

