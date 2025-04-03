OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Position in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XDTE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XDTE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XDTE. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,943,000.

Shares of XDTE stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $53.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75.

The Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (XDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

