OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Free Report) by 151.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Strive U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRLL. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 14,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DRLL opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.74. Strive U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.2004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.

