OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.38 Million in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Stock Performance
Shares of APRW stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $155.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.32.
About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF
