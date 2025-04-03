OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.38 Million in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Stock Performance

Shares of APRW stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $155.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF alerts:

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF

(Free Report)

Read More

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (APRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. APRW was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.