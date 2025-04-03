OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 451.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 196.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.99. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2807 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

