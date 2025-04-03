OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFMO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of VFMO opened at $154.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $961.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $134.72 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.14.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

