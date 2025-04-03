OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,678 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 409,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 372,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,553,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,447 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 220,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Stock Performance

BATS BUFR opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $31.39.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

