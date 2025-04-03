Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CFO Sells $247,567.86 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $247,567.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,706.14. This represents a 41.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.46. 1,574,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,372. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.70. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 83,882 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

