Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Trading Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.18. Approximately 543,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,770,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.90%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 340,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 48,391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 994.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 554,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 503,636 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

