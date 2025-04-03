OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 156,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.33. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.