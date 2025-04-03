OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,600,000 after purchasing an additional 102,332 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,446 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,148,000 after purchasing an additional 698,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 699,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $248.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.81 and a 1 year high of $277.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.4516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

