OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,126 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after purchasing an additional 420,399 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 153,437 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,937.94. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $945,882. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

