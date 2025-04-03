OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,209 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,283,000 after buying an additional 2,074,329 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,241,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $229,098,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,742,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,793 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

