OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 720 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 583.1% in the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 34,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,993,175 shares of company stock valued at $253,549,610 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $87.45 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a PE ratio of 460.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.34.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

