OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $874,000 Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 209.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 71,872 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

