OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,605,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.37 on Thursday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

