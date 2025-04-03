Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 346,006,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 209,048,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of £1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
