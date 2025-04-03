O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Short Interest Update

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 802,700 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 963,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY traded up $28.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,445.66. 159,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,524. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,461.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,334.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,247.61. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive are scheduled to split on Tuesday, June 10th. The 15-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 9th.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $364,375. This represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total transaction of $2,667,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,061.80. The trade was a 58.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 405.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,460,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6,406.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 111.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

