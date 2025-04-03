Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,757.08. This trade represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $347.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.30. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

