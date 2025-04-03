Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSIG. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FSIG stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

