Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Voya Financial by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 97,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 22,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA stock opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley raised Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

