Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 598 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $234.98 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.44 and a 1 year high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.67.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.