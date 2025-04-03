Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Trading Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

