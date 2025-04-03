PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 293.60 ($3.81), with a volume of 144595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.60 ($3.85).
PageGroup Stock Down 1.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £919.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 324.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 345.08.
PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. PageGroup had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 earnings per share for the current year.
PageGroup Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at PageGroup
In other news, insider Nick Kirk sold 29,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.36), for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($129,796.96). Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.
PageGroup Company Profile
PageGroup Changes Lives…
That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c. 8,500 people in 37 countries, with a gross profit of over £1,076.3mm in 2022. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.
As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.
