PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 293.60 ($3.81), with a volume of 144595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.60 ($3.85).

PageGroup Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £919.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 324.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 345.08.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. PageGroup had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 earnings per share for the current year.

PageGroup Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PageGroup

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a GBX 11.75 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $5.36. This represents a yield of 3.44%. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.21%.

In other news, insider Nick Kirk sold 29,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.36), for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($129,796.96). Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c. 8,500 people in 37 countries, with a gross profit of over £1,076.3mm in 2022. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.

