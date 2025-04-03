Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT) Posts Earnings Results

Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.89 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Pantheon Infrastructure Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:PINT opened at GBX 95.60 ($1.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £451.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.10. Pantheon Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 74 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.68.

Pantheon Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. Pantheon Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

About Pantheon Infrastructure

Pantheon Infrastructure Plc aims to provide exposure to a global, diversified portfolio of high-quality, infrastructure assets. We will seek to build a portfolio of co-investments in infrastructure assets with strong defensive characteristics, typically benefitting from contracted cash flows, inflation protection and conservative leverage profiles.

Target assets will have strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials, including companies and projects that can support the transition to a low-carbon economy, and the portfolio will span the digital infrastructure, power and utilities, transportation and logistics, renewables and social investments sub-sectors, with a focus on assets benefitting from secular tailwinds.

