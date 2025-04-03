Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) President Steven Sugarman Acquires 7,019,978 Shares

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) President Steven Sugarman bought 7,019,978 shares of Patriot National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $5,264,983.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 7,019,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,983.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patriot National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PNBK opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

About Patriot National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.