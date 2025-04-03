Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) President Steven Sugarman Acquires 7,019,978 Shares

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) President Steven Sugarman bought 7,019,978 shares of Patriot National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $5,264,983.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 7,019,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,983.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Patriot National Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of PNBK opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.54.
About Patriot National Bancorp
