PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 67,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 48,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of PDSB stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $1.06. 120,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PDSB

About PDS Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.