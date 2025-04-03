PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,988,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,151,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,046,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in PG&E by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,222,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,828,000 after acquiring an additional 143,554 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in PG&E by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,481,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,981,000 after purchasing an additional 680,916 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PG&E by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,843,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,101,000 after buying an additional 136,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PCG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG&E

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.