Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Update

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the February 28th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FENG traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.12. 1,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,855. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

