Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $10.19 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,874 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Roblox were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Roblox by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 939.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 3,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,320. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $1,724,594.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,502,189.26. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 926,466 shares of company stock valued at $60,212,297. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

RBLX opened at $61.61 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $75.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

