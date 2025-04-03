Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 14,100 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,528 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Seagate Technology by 108.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology stock opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $82.31 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

