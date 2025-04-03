PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of PCK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.79. 53,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,331. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
