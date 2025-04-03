PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PGP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 39,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $8.41.
