PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PGP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 39,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.