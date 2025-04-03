PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 1.1 %

PNI traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.18. 18,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,309. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.